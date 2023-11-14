Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar on November 14 clarified that there is no ban on hijabs during recruitment exams for boards and corporations, despite the recent dress code issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The KEA's dress code, aimed at curbing malpractices, has faced backlash from various groups and politicians, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The controversial dress code, which prohibits all forms of head cover, was intended as a measure to prevent cheating, particularly through the use of Bluetooth devices. However, the move has sparked a heated debate over cultural and religious rights.

Minister Sudhakar emphasized that the primary objective behind the dress code was to prevent malpractices during exams. He argued that hijabs, unlike other head coverings, do not obstruct the mouth, making it impossible for candidates to use Bluetooth devices for cheating. He further stated that the rules were being misinterpreted and clarified that the ban on unnecessary caps or scarves does not extend to hijabs.

Addressing concerns raised by women candidates who wear hijabs, Sudhakar announced that they would undergo stricter security measures. Specifically, hijab-wearing candidates will need to report to exam centers an hour early and undergo thorough frisking. The authorities plan to enhance security measures by introducing more metal detectors to prevent cheating incidents seen in previous years.

"These rules are nothing new. They existed earlier, too. We just want to increase vigilance. Wearing unnecessary caps or scarves is not allowed, but it doesn't apply to hijab," Sudhakar asserted.

In response to the criticism from political leaders, the minister expressed bewilderment, stating, "I don't know why wrong information is being disseminated. I don't see anything wrong."

The announcement comes ahead of various recruitment exams scheduled for November 18 and 19 across the state. The KEA's directive explicitly prohibits wearing "any garment or cap that covers head, mouth, or ears" in the exam hall as part of the effort to curb malpractices involving Bluetooth devices.