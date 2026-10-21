The Karnataka government is considering restricting social media access for children below the age of 16, citing concerns over excessive screen time and the potential impact of digital platforms on young users.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the policy decision while presenting the state budget, indicating the government's intention to introduce measures to limit children's exposure to social media. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the state administration are working on taking the proposal forward.

The proposed restriction comes amid growing concerns over children's online safety, prolonged screen time and their exposure to potentially harmful content. The government aims to develop measures to address the risks associated with excessive social media use among minors.

However, implementing the proposed restriction could pose legal and administrative challenges. Telecommunications and information technology fall largely within the Union government's domain, requiring the Karnataka government to coordinate with the Centre on the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms.

The state may also need the Centre's assistance to ensure compliance by social media companies, particularly in establishing age-verification systems and restricting access for users below the prescribed age.

Australia has introduced a legally enforceable minimum-age requirement of 16 for social media access, making it a key international reference point in the debate over children's digital safety. Karnataka's proposal could make it the first Indian state to pursue a similar restriction.

The proposal comes as governments worldwide examine the responsibilities of technology companies in protecting minors online. Questions surrounding age verification, privacy, platform accountability and the effectiveness of access restrictions remain central to the debate.

The Karnataka government's next steps will depend on the proposed policy's legal framework, the extent of cooperation from the Union government and the response of social media platforms. The mechanism for enforcing the age limit and ensuring compliance has yet to be finalised.

If implemented, the measure could mark a significant step in India's policy debate on children's access to social media. However, the proposal remains at the policy-development stage, with its final scope and enforcement provisions yet to be established.