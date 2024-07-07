Karnataka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak, reporting over 7,000 cases this year. The state's capital, Bengaluru, is the worst affected, with 1,908 cases recorded as of July 6. The surge in cases has raised alarm, particularly as the state has also reported six dengue-related deaths.

Other districts significantly impacted include Chikkamagaluru with 521 cases, Mysuru with 496, Haveri with 481, Dharwad with 289, and Chitradurga with 275. Health authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

The outbreak has also sparked a political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao responded to criticism from the BJP by highlighting efforts to control the spread of dengue, including price regulations for testing at private hospitals. Rao criticized the BJP's handling of past health crises, referencing the Chamrajanagar oxygen tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast, the BJP accused the Congress government of mishandling the dengue crisis. They highlighted issues such as inadequate drinking water in hospitals and called for Rao's resignation, suggesting he focus on "Mind Sharpening exercises" instead.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, BJP's R Ashoka, visited Jayanagar government hospital and met with dengue patients. He proposed several measures, including the formation of a task force at the Taluk level, free testing for the poor, clearing garbage from roads, and conducting fogging in areas with stagnant water. Ashoka also recommended deploying ASHA workers for door-to-door checks and setting up separate wards for dengue patients in state-run hospitals.