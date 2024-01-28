Tension gripped Keragodu village in Karnataka's Mandya district as locals staged a protest and called for a 'bandh' on January 27 following the removal of a Hanuman flag, which had been hoisted instead of the national flag on a 108-foot tall pole.

The controversy began when a group, permitted by the village panchayat to hoist the national flag, decided to erect a massive flagpole in Keragodu village. However, instead of the expected tricolor, a Hanuman flag fluttered, leading to discontent among some villagers.

The village panchayat officials, responding to the brewing tension, requested the removal of the Hanuman flag, triggering protests from the group responsible for its installation.

In the wake of the escalating situation, the Hanuman flag was eventually taken down. Subsequently, the villagers declared a 'bandh,' resulting in voluntary shop closures and roadside cooking activities on January 27.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif clarified the situation, stating, "One of the trusts sought permission to construct a pole for hoisting the national flag. Permission was granted as per government protocol. However, after erecting the pole, they hoisted the Hanuman Saffron flag instead of the national flag, which was a violation."