Supreme Court asks the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), which is meeting on August 28, to decide the release of water for the next fortnight in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Supreme Court further added that it doesn’t possess any expertise on this issue and seeks a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

The matter is to be heard on September 1, 2023.

This is a developing story.