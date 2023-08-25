Karnataka: SC says it doesn't possess expertise on Cauvery issue, seeks report from authority
Supreme Court asks the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal to decide the release of water for the next fortnight in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
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Karnataka: SC says it doesn't possess expertise on Cauvery issue
Supreme Court asks the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), which is meeting on August 28, to decide the release of water for the next fortnight in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Supreme Court further added that it doesn’t possess any expertise on this issue and seeks a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
The matter is to be heard on September 1, 2023.
This is a developing story.
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