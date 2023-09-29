A statewide bandh, led by pro-Kannada organisations against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, has resulted in cabs and auto drivers suspending their services due to widespread protest and sloganeering across various locations.

The police have detained over 50 individuals from diverse organisations across the state. The bandh, running from dawn to dusk, has disrupted daily life, with transport services, hotels, and other amenities shutting down statewide. Protest rallies are scheduled in numerous parts of the state, including the state capital, Bengaluru. Educational institutions in Bengaluru and Mandya districts are closed, and section 144 has been enforced in the city.

The police have deployed a significant force throughout the state. All shops, malls, and other commercial establishments are closed. Hotels, restaurants, and movie theatres are not operational, as are auto and taxi services.

The pro-Kannada organisations have also blocked highways and toll gates. A group of protesters reached the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and were detained by the police after raising slogans.



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