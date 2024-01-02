The sacred idol of 'Ram Lalla,' meticulously carved by the distinguished sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, has been chosen to grace the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This momentous installation is scheduled for January 22, 2024, as part of the grand consecration ceremony.

The temple itself, a symbol of devotion and cultural heritage, is set to open its doors on this auspicious day under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arun Yogiraj, whose artistic prowess is also showcased in his creations of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath and Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in Delhi, was selected among three sculptors to craft the divine representation of Lord Rama as a child.



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His work, which began six to seven months prior to the selection, was driven by the intent to capture both the innocence of a child and the divinity of an incarnation of God.

The idol's unveiling is eagerly anticipated, with no images or videos to be released until January 17, ensuring the sanctity and surprise of the first glimpse remain intact.

The temple's construction, overseen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, marks a significant milestone in India's cultural landscape. With an estimated cost of ₹1,800 crore, the temple is expected to be fully completed by December 2024. The chief architect Chandrakant Sompura, along with his sons Nikhil and Ashish, both architects, have designed the temple, incorporating elements from Hindu texts, Vastu Shastra, and Shilpa Shastras.

As the nation awaits the historic pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony, the pride of Karnataka and the joy of Yogiraj's family are palpable. The sculptor's mother, Saraswathi, expresses her profound happiness and anticipation for the day she will witness her son's work being honoured in such a revered context.

This event not only celebrates the artistic achievement of Arun Yogiraj but also signifies the deep-rooted spiritual connection that the people of India share with their heritage, epitomized by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.