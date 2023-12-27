Pro-Kannada activists on Wednesday took to Bengaluru streets, demanding ‘60 per cent Kannada’ on all signboards of shops, malls, and other commercial establishments. The protestors also vandalised signboards of business establishments that did not use Kannada. Reacting to the protests in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of strict action against those who went against the law.

“I don't know what they (the protestors) are doing. I have got information that Narayana Gowda is protesting about having Kannada name boards. We will take action against those who took the law into their own hands and went against the law,” Siddaramaiah said.

This comes days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) warned that commercial establishments in Bengaluru would face the threat of their trade licences being cancelled if 60 per cent of their signboards are not in Kannada by the end of February.

The language row escalated on Wednesday, with pro-Kannada activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike holding violent protests in the city.

While some protestors tore down English signboards, others sprayed black ink on English letters. Several protesters stormed into businesses and tore down English signage.

The rampage stopped after police intervention.