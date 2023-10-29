Following the serial blasts at a Christian religious convention in Kerala today, the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have heightened the alert level for their police and security agencies, particularly along the border areas.

The Karnataka government has instructed the police to closely monitor the border areas and has also increased the presence of personnel.

Random checks will be conducted on vehicles coming from Kerala at all entry points. There are seven major and seven minor entry points from Kerala into Karnataka, and a higher number of police personnel will be deployed at each of these locations, according to officials.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "We have sent an alert message (to cops). We don't have details on who carried out Kerala blast and how it happened. Instructions given to IG and Commissioner to monitor Mangaluru border."

Security has also been tightened along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Churches in the Kanyakumari district, which is close to Kerala, have been provided additional security in the wake of the blasts.

Police forces have also been instructed to conduct thorough vehicle and post checks in Coimbatore and Tenkasi districts.

Kerala Police also increased security across the state in the wake of the blasts. The police further launched close surveillance of social media and announced that any inflammatory posts would face legal action.

One woman died and over 40 people were injured in three blasts at a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday morning. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical and at least 10 people suffered more than 50 per cent burns.

Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said one person named Dominic Martin has surrendered, claiming that he has done it. He said the police are verifying the claims.

