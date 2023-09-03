A teacher in the Shivamogga region of Karnataka told two Muslim kids in Class 5 to "go to Pakistan," which prompted the launch of an investigation. The head of the district chapter of the minority branch of the Janata Dal Secular, A Nazrullah, has reportedly filed a complaint with the education department, according to the Hindustan Times reports.

According to the complaint, the instructor Manjula Devi saw two pupils arguing in the classroom. Devi allegedly reprimanded the youngsters after that and remarked, "This is not your country."

Nazrullah said, "We were shocked after the children told us about the incident. We filed a complaint with the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), and the department took action against the teacher".

“The teacher reportedly said to the students: ‘This is not your country; this is the country of Hindus. You should go to Pakistan. You are our slaves forever," Nagraj said.

The incident occurred a week after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was shown encouraging her students to smack their Muslim classmate for being unable to recite a multiplication table in a video that quickly became popular. At Neha Public School in the Muzaffarnagar district, the event took place. On the basis of the boy's family's complaint, a case was subsequently filed against the instructor on August 26 under Sections 323 (penalty for willfully inflicting pain) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause disturbance of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) denounced the Uttar Pradesh school incident on Tuesday and asked that the instructor receive both a swift trial and appropriate punishment.

A declaration from the IMSD, which styles itself as a secular democratic platform of Muslims in India, included actors Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and lyricist Javed Akhtar as signatories.