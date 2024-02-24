In a heated session at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the fate of the Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill hung in the balance as political tensions escalated. Introduced by the Congress party, the bill aimed to enact changes to the management of Hindu religious institutions, but faced staunch opposition from various quarters.

Despite efforts to garner support, the bill met its downfall due to insufficient backing from the government in the State's Council. The opposition, led by the BJP, vehemently opposed the proposed amendments, causing a stir within the assembly walls. The scene was characterized by passionate exchanges, with emotions running high on both sides of the debate.

In a dramatic turn of events, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy yielded to pressure from the opposition and agreed to reconsider the bill on Monday. However, Deputy Chairman Pranesh raised objections, asserting that once a bill undergoes deliberation, postponement is not permissible.

After a brief adjournment for deliberation, proceedings resumed with the Congress party calling for a vote on the Religious Endowment Bill. Despite a spirited effort from opposition members, only a handful of ruling party MLAs were present, leading to the bill's ultimate failure to pass.

As tensions flared, the chamber echoed with contrasting chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' from BJP members and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from Congress counterparts, underscoring the deeply polarized atmosphere surrounding the legislative session.