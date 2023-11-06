The Bengaluru Police on Monday detained a person in connection with the murder of a senior government officer, KS Pratima.

As per the police, Kiran, a contract employee with the Karnataka government, was dismissed from service by Pratima, due to which he murdered the officer at her residence in Bengaluru.

After the incident, he fled to the state's Chamrajnagar district, from where he was arrested on Monday, the police added.

Speaking about the arrest, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, "One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the Pratima murder case. The operation was led by DCP South (Bengaluru) and the accused was detained near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills. He (the accused) was working as a driver and he was removed from work probably 7 to 10 days back."

"We have learnt that he was a contract employee and was terminated a few days ago...," Dayanand added.

Speaking about Pratima, one of her family members said, “She was a very dynamic and very brave lady. Be it raids or any action, she earned a great reputation in the department. She recently raided a few places. She didn’t make any enemies."

"According to the new rules, she did her work and earned a great name,” he added.

Notably, 37-year-old KS Pratima, a Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka, was stabbed to death at her residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 5.

Pratima, who held an MSc degree from Shivamogga, had been working in Bengaluru for the past one-and-a-half years. Prior to her stint in Bengaluru, she had served in Ramanagara.