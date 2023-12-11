A woman was dragged out of her house, stripped naked, tied to a pole, and thrashed in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Sunday night by the family of a girl with whom her son had eloped, police said. The incident evoked reaction from Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Police said that the woman’s son was in a relationship with the girl for some time. On receiving the news of their daughter eloping with the woman’s son, the girl’s family rushed to the boy’s house.

Police said the girl’s family dragged the man's mother outside her house, stripped her naked, tied her to a pole, and physically assaulted her.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Not just Belagavi, our government is strict everywhere. No matter what offence, we'll take stringent action against those who commit a crime.”

In a post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote, “A woman was stripped naked, tied to a pole and assaulted in Belgaum is extremely inhumane. This has made the whole society dizzy. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason.”

“Many people have already been arrested in connection with the case. It is our full responsibility to provide justice to the aggrieved family by taking action to ensure that the culprits are punished severely,” he added.

According to Karantaka Home Minister G Parameshwara, seven people who were directly involved in the crime had been arrested by the police and would be produced in court soon. The minister also said he would be visiting the victim, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“We will take action against the accused. A young couple had eloped. The girl's family went to the man's house, dragged the mother out, stripped her naked, and tied her to a pole before thrashing her. As soon as we got to know about it, police reached the spot, rescued the woman, and took her to a nearby hospital. She's now in the hospital,” he said.