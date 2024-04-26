A woman collapsed while standing in a queue to cast her vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the Jambu Savari Dinne area of Bengaluru, on April 26.

Fortunately, the woman, nearly 50-years-old, who had a cardiac arrest and a syncope received prompt CPR from a nephrologist Dr. Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad, who was also waiting in the queue of voters under the scorching heat.

Prasad, who practices in Bengaluru, took to Twitter to share the information and raise awareness about the importance of immediate CPR in such situations. He said that the woman’s eyes were rolling and she was gasping for breaths, further informing that her peripheries went cold with perspiration.

According to sources, the woman's pulse revived upon receiving the CPR, following which she was shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Dr Prasad also suggested that it would be better if the poll booths had ambulances nearby.

This heroic act amidst adversity highlights the significance of preparedness and compassion in such circumstances. However, this incident lays emphasis on the need for polling stations to have access to immediate medical assistance.

In Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls which commenced across the country on April 26, Karnataka reported over 50 per cent turnout till 3 pm in its 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, according to election officials.