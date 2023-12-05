Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot in Jaipur by unidentified assailants. The incident has left another person severely injured.
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Rajput Leader Killed in Jaipur
Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was fatally shot in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified assailants.
The incident occurred around 1.45 pm when Gogamedi was outside his residence. Two individuals on a scooter reportedly opened fire and subsequently escaped.
Following the shooting, Gogamedi was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Ajit Singh, who was with Gogamedi at the time of the incident, sustained serious injuries.
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