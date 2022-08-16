A Kashmiri Pandit died while his brother grievously injured after they were shot by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The victim's brother has been rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Sunil Kumar Bhatt, while his brother has been identified as Pintu Kumar Bhatt. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

BJP leaders and workers in the Poonch district have staged a Protest against the killing.

Reacting to the killing, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said, "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family."

Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) August 16, 2022

Over the past week, militants have increased their strikes in the Kashmir valley. A migrant worker was killed in Bandipora last week, while a police officer was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday.

On Monday, there were two grenade attacks in the Budgam and Srinagar districts.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also reacted by saying that Kashmiri Pandits are not safe. He said, "The BJP Appointed Lt.Governor and Administration by PM Modi are unsuccessful. Kashmiri Pandits are unsafe, Article 370 was removed by telling them that they will be safe. This must be answered by the Prime minister, Home Minister, and the BJP. All Kashmiri Pandits are living in fear."

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, launched a full-scale attack on the government for the deliberate deaths of civilians, especially Kashmiri Pandits, in the Kashmir Valley.