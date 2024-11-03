The sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham were officially closed for the winter season on November 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The closure ceremony was steeped in Vedic rituals and religious traditions, resonating with the chants of "Om Namah Shivay" and "Jai Baba Kedar," accompanied by the melodious tunes of the Indian Army band.

According to a government announcement, over 15,000 devotees gathered to witness this significant event, which has become a hallmark of devotion in the region. The temple had been lavishly adorned with flowers since the day of Diwali, enhancing the festive atmosphere surrounding the closure.

The ritual of closing the doors commenced at 5 am, led by Ajendra Ajay, the President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The ceremony included the performance of Samadhi Puja for the self-manifested Shivalinga of Lord Kedarnath, where the revered linga was symbolically laid to rest using sacred ashes, local flowers, and Bal leaves. At 8:30 am, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar was ceremoniously taken out of the temple, marking the moment when the doors of the Kedarnath temple were finally shut.

Following the closure, Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Utsav Doli embarked on its journey to Rampur, the first stop of its winter pilgrimage. Thousands of devotees accompanied the doli on foot, with Bhandaara (community meals) organized at various locations to serve the faithful. Despite the cold winds and surrounding snow, the weather in Kedarnath remained clear, contributing to the vibrant enthusiasm of the attendees.

Reflecting on the successful pilgrimage season, BKTC President Ajendra Ajay announced that a record 16.5 lakh pilgrims had visited Kedarnath Dham during this year’s Yatra. He highlighted the ongoing reconstruction of Kedarpuri, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to enhance the temple’s grandeur and facilities.

The successful management of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra was praised by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who expressed gratitude to the BKTC personnel, police, administrative staff, and various departments, including NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP, for their crucial roles in facilitating the pilgrimage.