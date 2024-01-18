Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, is witnessing continuous and intense snowfall since Wednesday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts temperatures as low as -16 to -18 until January 23. Areas like Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, and others also experienced significant snowfall.

Chamoli district saw its first snowfall this winter on Wednesday. Despite expectations of light rainfall, no official warnings or advisories have been issued by the IMD.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has invited seers at Badrinath Dham to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. VHP workers formally extended the invitation to meditating seers in the cold at Badrinath Dham.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced an 11-day 'anushthan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. The ceremony will be held on January 23, and the Ram temple will be open for public 'darshan' afterward.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shared that the 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm, followed by expressions of thoughts from PM Modi and others present. The general public can start visiting the temple for 'darshan' from January 23 onwards, except on January 20 and 21 when it will be closed.