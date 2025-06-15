Seven were killed early Sunday when a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it went down shortly after take-off.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reported that the crash occurred above the forests of Gaurikund. He attributed the accident to poor visibility caused by adverse weather conditions. The victims include six pilgrims and the pilot.

The helicopter was flying in the region between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati when it caught fire after crashing. This incident adds to the spate of recent aviation mishaps in the area, raising concerns over flight safety amid challenging weather.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed on social media platform X that the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies are actively involved in relief and rescue operations. The government is focusing on swift action to manage this tragic event.

This helicopter crash follows closely on the heels of another major aviation disaster. Just days ago, an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in 241 fatalities, including those on the ground. These consecutive incidents have heightened the urgency for reviewing aviation safety protocols.

Earlier in May, a helicopter bound for Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi, claiming six lives. Such recurring incidents in the region underscore the need for enhanced safety measures and possibly more stringent weather assessments before flights.

Moreover, on June 7, another helicopter heading to Kedarnath was forced to execute an emergency landing after a technical fault. Fortunately, the pilot was only injured, and the passengers were rescued safely. This event further highlights the technical and environmental challenges faced by aviation services in the area.

The frequency of these aviation-related accidents has prompted authorities to consider more comprehensive protocols to ensure the safety of pilgrims and tourists visiting the region's sacred sites.