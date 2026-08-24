‘Keep your word’: CJP calls September 5 Delhi march over Centre’s unfulfilled assurances

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide peaceful protest march in New Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil assurances made to young people on July 25.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, the march will begin at India Gate and proceed towards the New Delhi Police Headquarters. Families of deceased NEET victims and victims of alleged police brutality will lead the protest, with students, youth organisations and young people from across the country expected to participate.

The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of the CJP national working committee, which reviewed the progress made by the Union government and BJP/NDA-ruled states on commitments made to the youth.

The organisation said that nearly a month after the assurances were made, there had been little concrete action. It alleged that the Centre had delayed implementation, cited technical issues and avoided making clear commitments even before the Supreme Court.

The CJP also referred to the Supreme Court proceedings on August 18, when the court repeatedly sought a list of FIRs registered across the country to examine whether they could be considered for quashing together. The organisation said this could have helped the Centre fulfil one of its commitments, but alleged that the Union government did not give a clear assurance on the matter.

The written assurance promised by the Union government to the CJP also remains pending, the organisation claimed.

The CJP said the delay had left young people with no option but to resume peaceful and democratic protests after withdrawing their nationwide movement in good faith following the July 25 commitments.

The organisation said the September 5 march would be led by families who had lost their children and those affected by alleged police brutality, with young people joining them in demanding that the government honour its commitments.

CJP has appealed to students, youth and student organisations and young citizens across the country to gather at India Gate on September 5 and take part in the march peacefully.

The organisation reiterated that the protest would remain democratic and non-violent, and called on the government to implement the commitments made to the country's youth in both letter and spirit.