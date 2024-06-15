A Delhi court on June 15 extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, until June 22. Kumar is facing charges of allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's official residence on May 13.

During the virtual court proceedings, the duty metropolitan magistrate extended Kumar's judicial custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him before the court on the next date.

The extension came a day after the court had granted a one-day extension to Kumar's custody, citing the absence of the investigating officer (IO) during the previous hearing.

Kumar, who was arrested on May 18, was initially remanded to five days of police custody by a magistrate's court, which observed that his anticipatory bail application had become infructuous due to his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days of judicial custody, followed by another three-day police remand.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Kumar on May 16, accusing him of various offenses, including criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempted culpable homicide.