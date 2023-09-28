Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether the PM would resign if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fails to find anything in its ongoing probe into the allegations of irregularities in the renovation of Kejriwal's residence.

This statement from Kejriwal comes in response to the recent Union Home Ministry order for a CBI inquiry into claims made by the BJP that the Delhi government spent Rs 45 crore on renovating the Chief Minister's residence. The CBI has since registered a preliminary enquiry into these allegations.

In his response, Arvind Kejriwal expressed his willingness to cooperate with the CBI probe, stating, "I welcome the CBI probe because they will not find anything." He went on to assert that this is not the first time he has faced such investigations and boldly declared, "Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how many fake investigations are initiated."

Kejriwal also speculated that the order for a CBI probe indicated that Prime Minister Modi is "nervous" and stated that multiple inquiries had been launched against him in the past, yet nothing substantial had been uncovered. He mentioned that the investigations spanned various areas, including liquor policies, buses, schools, and roads, but had yielded no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

The BJP's allegations regarding the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence surfaced earlier this year, with claims that Rs 45 crore was spent on beautifying his bungalow during the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter was brought to light by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. Following this, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested a report on the alleged irregularities from the Chief Secretary, which indicated prima facia irregularities and violations committed by the Public Works Department under the Delhi government.

Based on this report, Saxena wrote to the CBI in May, urging them to initiate an investigation. The CBI has now directed the Public Works Department to submit all relevant documents by October 3, as they continue to probe the allegations.