Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed immense pride and joy at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's newly inaugurated Ram Mandir. Addressing a gathering at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi, Kejriwal announced the adoption of 10 principles inspired by 'Ram Rajya' in the national capital.

Kejriwal assured the public that his government would sponsor the travel of devotees from Delhi to Ayodhya, underlining the significance of devotion to Lord Ram alongside a commitment to the nation's welfare. "If we tread the path of Lord Ram, no one can stop India from becoming the world's number one country," he declared.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22 witnessed a multitude of celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Rajinikanth. PM Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, marking the homecoming of Ram Lalla after 500 years.

Following the temple's opening to the public on January 23, a surge of devotees braved the North Indian cold to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

Kejriwal outlined the 10 principles of 'Ram Rajya' for Delhi:

1. Ensuring no individual suffers from hunger in Delhi.

2. Providing equal and quality education for every citizen.

3. Offering quality medical treatment to all residents.

4. Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply with zero power cuts.

5. Ensuring water supply to all, from poor to middle-class families.

6. Promoting respect for elders within families and society.

7. Enhancing women's safety through extensive CCTV networks and improved lighting.

8. Addressing unemployment through employment fairs and government job portals.

9. Reducing inflation to alleviate daily household expenses.

10. Establishing a regime or government where every individual gets an equal share and lives with love and affection.