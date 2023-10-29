One woman died and 36 people were injured in a blast at a convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning. At least 10 people suffered more than 50 per cent burns.

A Kalamassery police official said the cause of the blast was unknown. The blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group. Meanwhile, a 4-member NIA team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter along with the local police.

The police said they received a call about the blast at around 9 am. Visuals of the incident showed a fire rescue team and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.

Confirming that one woman and two others were in critical condition, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials in Ernakulam are there. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP and we will get more details after the investigation."

Disturbing visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre after the explosion. An eyewitness claimed that he heard the noise of three blasts.

Health Minister Veena George has directed all health workers, including doctors, who are on leave to return immediately. She has also informed the Director of the Health Department and the Director of Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion in Kalamassery.

Stating that they are yet to identify the cause of the explosion, Kerala Industries Minister and Kalamassery MLA, P Rajeev said, "I have spoken to all officials. All directions have been issued. We are yet to identify the cause. Let all the inspections be completed. Nobody will be allowed near the spot as of now."