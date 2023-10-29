A powerful blast struck a convention center in Ernakulam on October 29. Preliminary investigations suggest that an incendiary device was used in a tiffin box. The incident, which occurred around 9 am, left one person dead and more than 20 injured. The local police received an emergency call following the explosion. responding to the incident police evacuated people from the blast site.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the casualty figures and emphasized the gravity of the incident, stating that a thorough investigation is underway. Further details are expected upon the completion of the probe. Disturbing scenes from the convention center depicted multiple fires and a sense of fear among those present.

In the aftermath of the explosion, hundreds of people gathered outside the convention center, waiting for updates on the situation. Health Minister Veena George immediately ordered all health workers on leave to return, and she directed the Directors of the Health Department and Medical Education Department to provide the best possible treatment for those injured in the explosion.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party meeting scheduled for tomorrow at 10 am at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall in the Secretariat. The meeting is expected to address the situation and discuss necessary measures in light of the blast.

Security has been tightened at the Karnataka-Kerala border, with authorities in Karnataka conducting random checks on vehicles entering the state from Kerala at all entry points. There are a total of 7 major and 7 minor points of entry into Karnataka from Kerala, all of which are on high alert. Police personnel will be deployed at all 14 spots, and the deployment numbers will be adjusted based on intelligence inputs, according to sources.

Reacting to the incident, Ashraf Moulavi, the State President of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), expressed his condemnation of the Ernakulam blast. He called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the matter, emphasizing the need to bring those responsible for the act to justice. Moulavi urged the government and police to control and act against individuals who spread hate campaigns and falsehoods under the pretext of the incident.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan extended his condolences to the victims of the blast, describing the incident as shocking. Speaking from Kerala Raj Bhavan, he expressed his sympathy for those affected and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.