In response to the explosion during the Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are set to conduct an in-depth investigation. The incident, which resulted in one fatality and 40 injuries, has raised concerns about a potential terrorist attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought information from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the incident, and a five-member NSG and NIA team is en route to Kalamassery for a comprehensive inquiry.

Reports indicate that low-impact explosives were present at the convention site. Local NIA officials have already conducted preliminary investigations, but the Center's directive is to explore the possibility of a terrorist attack, given the gravity of the situation.

The choice of the Jehovah's Witnesses convention venue for the explosion has led authorities to suspect a specific motive. Law enforcement has intensified its monitoring of social media, and the police are scrutinizing all available information.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that a blue car left the convention center at high speed just before the explosion. Visual evidence of the car's departure has emerged, adding to the complexity of the ongoing investigation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his deep concern over the incident and pledged a thorough inquiry. M V Govindan, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has also called for a rigorous investigation.

The blast claimed the life of one woman and left 40 people injured. Seven of the injured individuals are in critical condition, and a child with 80 percent burns remains on a ventilator.

The explosion occurred at the Samra International Convention Center near the Medical College in Kalamassery. The incident took place on the final day of the convention, which had been ongoing since October 27, attracting over 2000 attendees. Those injured in the explosion have been transported to Kalamassery Medical College and Rajagiri Hospital for treatment.