The death toll in the blasts that rocked a convention center in Kochi has risen to two, as one more woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, according to officials from the Public Relations Department of Kerala.

The 53-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment at Kalamassery, lost her battle against severe burn injuries. The initial blast had left several people injured and in a state of shock, leading to immediate medical attention.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the rising casualty figures and expressed the gravity of the situation. He emphasized that a thorough investigation is currently underway, with more information expected upon its completion.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, a sea of people congregated outside the convention center, anxiously waiting for updates and hoping for the well-being of their loved ones. Health Minister Veena George issued an order, summoning all health workers on leave to return immediately. She also directed the Directors of the Health Department and Medical Education Department to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured in the explosion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went on to provide assurance that a 20-member police team has been deployed to oversee the investigation of the Kerala blasts case. In a statement, he expressed, "It is a very unfortunate incident. A 20-member team will investigate the explosion. The investigation charge will be under the jurisdiction of a team led by ADGP Law and Order."