A man surrendered himself at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur, confessing to being the mastermind behind the explosion that shook a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. The incident, which resulted in one fatality and left 40 people injured, has triggered a comprehensive investigation by the Kerala Police.

The individual identified as Dominic Martin claimed responsibility for the explosion during his surrender, according to the Kerala Police. A preliminary examination of the evidence presented by Martin is currently underway, and the police are meticulously scrutinizing his connection to the incident. Notably, Martin has asserted that he is affiliated with the Jehovah's Witnesses church, an international Christian religious group founded in the United States during the 19th century.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to the shocking turn of events, calling for an all-party meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow in the wake of the blast at the Kalamassery convention center.

The explosion occurred earlier in the day during a gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses at the convention center. The blast resulted in the death of one woman and left 40 others injured, some in critical condition. The injured individuals have been rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the state's Police Chief, confirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). Further details about the nature and specifics of the IED have not been disclosed at this time, pending the ongoing investigation.