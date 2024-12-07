In a landmark moment, Kerala-born Archbishop Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad will be elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis in a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, on Saturday at 9 PM IST. Koovakad will join 20 other new cardinals in this momentous occasion for the global Catholic Church.

Following the ordination, the newly appointed cardinals will visit the Vatican Palace to receive the Pope’s blessing. On Sunday at 1 PM IST, they will join Pope Francis for the Eucharistic celebration, a key liturgical gathering.

Prominent leaders of Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church, including Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Archbishop Thomas Tharayil, Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Mar Thomas Padiyath, and Mar Stephen Chirappanath, will participate in the ceremonies, highlighting the occasion's significance for the Indian Christian community.

A seven-member Indian delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, will also attend the historic event. The delegation includes former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and Dr. Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP National Secretary Anil Antony, former Yuva Morcha National Secretary Anoop Antony, and ex-BJP National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.



Pope Francis appointed Koovakad as the titular Archbishop of Nisibis, Turkey, on October 25. The 51-year-old received his episcopal consecration on November 24 in Changanassery, officiated by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

Koovakad, a member of the Vatican's diplomatic corps, has served in Algeria, Korea, Iran, and Costa Rica. His elevation as cardinal marks a historic first, as he becomes the only Indian Catholic priest to be directly elevated to the rank, receiving the distinctive red biretta.

Ordained a priest on July 24, 2004, Koovakad holds a doctorate in canon law and previously served as an assistant vicar in Kerala before joining the Vatican’s diplomatic missions.



Union Minister George Kurian, part of the Indian delegation, also shared updates on the awaited visit of Pope Francis to India. He indicated that the Pope might visit after 2025, designated by the Catholic Church as the Jubilee Year celebrating Jesus Christ's birth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an official invitation to the Pope during the G7 Summit in Italy earlier this year. Kurian emphasized the significance of this visit for both the Christian community and the nation, noting, “The Church will be focused on Jubilee Year celebrations in 2025, so the Pope’s visit will be scheduled afterward.”

Adding to the anticipation, Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho recently suggested the possibility of an earlier visit. As excitement builds, the historic elevation of Koovakad adds further prominence to India’s role in the global Catholic community.