In a bold stance against what he deemed as undue political imposition, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rebuffed the Centre's directive to display Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters and banners in state ration shops, labeling the move as "not right" and "difficult to implement". Vijayan's outspoken condemnation came to light during a session in the state Assembly, where he responded to queries from an Opposition MLA regarding the alleged directive's veracity.

This declaration follows Kerala CM's resolute participation in a protest rally held on February 8 denouncing what he termed as "financial injustice" orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government. The protest, mirroring similar demonstrations in Karnataka, served as a unified platform for leaders from various states to voice their concerns over the equitable treatment of states by the Centre.

Vijayan, articulating the collective sentiment of the protesting leaders, emphasized the significance of maintaining India's federal structure and ensuring equal distribution of resources among states. "We are beginning a reunited fight that would herald the dawn of ensuring equal treatment of the states," he declared, underlining the pivotal role of the protest in asserting the rights of states in the country's governance framework.

Among the prominent figures who joined Vijayan in this display of solidarity were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, former Union minister Kapil Sibal, and Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. Together, they reiterated the urgent need for immediate GST compensation, revenue deficit grants, fair tax devolution and the expeditious settlement of pending central grants to foster balanced development across states.