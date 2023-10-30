Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 30 announced that his government will thoroughly examine the content of a recent pro-Palestine rally held in Malappuram, Kerala. The event, which took place on October 27, gained attention after a video of former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal addressing the gathering went viral on social media.

The rally was organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, and its virtual presence by the Hamas leader has raised concerns among several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In response to the objections raised by some BJP members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a statement at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in Kochi.

Vijayan remarked, "The person referred to as a Palestinian warrior spoke at an event organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. We need to see what he said. It appears that the speech was a recorded one. We need to understand that issue properly."

The Chief Minister also extended his support for the people of Palestine and criticized Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar's attempt to register cases against those involved in Palestine solidarity rallies. Vijayan emphasized, "This won't happen as we are with Palestine."

Vijayan lashed out at Chandrasekhar for linking the Malappuram rally to the recent Kerala serial blasts. Chandrasekhar had claimed that Hamas chief Khaled Mashal was given an opportunity to address a large gathering of youth and incite them with radicalism without any intervention by the Kerala government or police.

Responding to this, Vijayan stated, "There is something he should remember that he is a Union minister. He should have faith in investigative agencies. Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me. I told him that the incident was unfortunate. Investigation is going on. If there is any aid needed, we will communicate. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is not just poison but very potent venom."

During the pro-Palestine rally on October 27, Hamas chief Khaled Mashal declared, "Together, we will defeat Zionists, and we will stand united for Gaza, which is fighting for Al-Aqsa. Israel is taking revenge on our residents."

The rally has faced condemnation from various quarters, with Kerala BJP president K Surendran describing it as "alarming" and questioning the actions of Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Police.

Even the Israeli envoy to India, Naor Gilon, expressed disbelief at the event, stating that it took place "under the slogan Uproot bulldozer Hindutva & Apartheid Zionism."