Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent claims about discussions with certain Congress leaders in Kerala regarding the formation of a regional party. Vijayan emphasized that Sarma's assertions cannot be disregarded, considering his former affiliation with the Congress and his insights into the party's internal affairs.

Vijayan pointed out Sarma's past as a Congress member and highlighted his subsequent transition to the BJP, suggesting that this shift may have influenced his knowledge of internal party dynamics. Sarma had alleged that discussions were held about forming a regional party aligned with the BJP for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with talks temporarily suspended until after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Kerala CM underscored the significance of Sarma's statements, indicating a lack of trust in the Congress party among the public. Vijayan expressed confidence in the steadfastness of LDF candidates, asserting that voters are not concerned about potential defections to other parties, contributing to a wave in favor of the Left front in the state.

Furthermore, Vijayan acknowledged Sarma's purported proximity to senior BJP leader Amit Shah, suggesting that Sarma would possess comprehensive knowledge of political developments. He emphasized the credibility of Sarma's claims, implying that they should not be dismissed outright.

Sarma's assertions have injected fresh dynamics into Kerala's political landscape, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. His criticism of Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his advocacy for a Uniform Civil Code and remarks on the situation in Manipur, add complexity to the ongoing political discourse in the region.