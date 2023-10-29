In response to the tragedy that struck Kalamassery where a blast at a convention center left two people dead and more than 40 injured, Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, declared the formation of a special 20-member team to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Chief Minister, addressing the press in Thiruvananthapuram, expressed his condolences and called the incident "very unfortunate." He provided an update on the injured, saying, "Currently, 41 people are hospitalized, with 27 admitted to Ernakulam Medical College. Four individuals have been discharged. Regrettably, two people lost their lives, and five remain in critical condition."

This special investigative team will be led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order. Comprising 20 members with expertise in various areas, the team is tasked with unraveling the circumstances surrounding the blast and ensuring justice is served.

In addition to the investigation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an all-party meeting to discuss the incident's implications. This meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, will provide a platform for political leaders and stakeholders to collaborate on a coordinated response.