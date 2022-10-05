A Kerala Police officer has been suspended for allegedly having links with activists of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to a report submitted by the SHO of Pothanikkad Police Station, Ernakulam (Rural) District Police Chief Vivek Kumar issued an order on October 4 to immediately suspend the civil police officer (CPO) who was accused of having links with PFI activists.

The order said that he is being immediately suspended, pending an inquiry, for dereliction of duty, indiscipline and failure to discharge his responsibilities, which has not only tarnished the reputation of the force but has also tarnished the public’s responsibility to the police. Respect has also been lost.

It also said that an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police will investigate the allegations against the CPO, who is posted at Kalady police station and submit a report with his recommendations within 14 days.

The order said that as per reports, the CPO identified as CA Siyad without the knowledge or permission of his superiors sought to meet PFI workers detained at Perumbavoor police station in connection with the violence related to the September 23 strike.

The report claimed that he called various police officers to inquire about the details of the case, arrest and the possibility of granting bail to the accused for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and prevention of damage to public property.

It further claimed that checking Siyad’s phone revealed the numbers of various PFI activists and that he had contacted them several times. The report further alleged that the CPO, despite knowing about the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and murder charges against some PFI activists, was not careful in his dealings with them.

It was also alleged that he had received photographs of the political murder of BJP OBC Morcha leader Ranjit Srinivas in Alappuzha in December last year on his WhatsApp. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shan was brutally murdered on his way home a day after the BJP leader was found murdered at his house.