The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024.

On March 11, the Central Government of India implemented rules that officially enforced the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The impending Lok Sabha elections have reignited the debate around the Act, as the government has begun granting citizenship under the CAA.

The legislation, passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, led to nationwide protests, with notable demonstrations in Delhi, particularly in the Jamia Milia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh areas, that lasted for several months.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) not only sparked widespread protests but also escalated communal tensions, culminating in violent riots in Northeast Delhi in early 2020. The unfortunate events led to the tragic loss of numerous lives and left hundreds injured.

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