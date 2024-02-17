The state government has unveiled a new initiative called the 'water-bell' system in schools to ensure students stay hydrated during the scorching summer months.

Under this plan a bell will ring twice a day – at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm – in all schools across the state, prompting students to take a five-minute break to drink water. The General Education Department sources highlight the urgent need for students to stay hydrated due to the escalating temperatures caused by climate change.

"With the unprecedented increase in temperatures, the water-bell system is being introduced in schools. It will be implemented statewide starting from February 20," said officials. This measure aims to prevent dehydration and other health issues among schoolchildren.

Simultaneously, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued an alert for above-normal maximum temperatures in four districts – Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha – on Saturday. The agency advises people to avoid direct sunlight exposure to mitigate the risk of sunstrokes.

The 'water-bell' initiative underscores the state's proactive approach in safeguarding the well-being of schoolchildren amidst rising temperatures. By encouraging regular water breaks, authorities hope to ensure that students remain healthy and hydrated throughout the school day, promoting their overall well-being.