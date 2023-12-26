A makeshift bridge, which had been set up as part of Christmas celebrations in Kerala, collapsed injuring several persons. The incident happened at Poovar near Neyyattinkara town.

As per sources, 7-8 persons have been injured in the incident with one woman suffering a major fracture in her leg. The resthave reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Reportedly, the incident occurred around 9 pm when several persons got on top of the bridge which could not support their weight and slanted to one side, toppling those standing there.

The temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ as well as other decorations as part of the Christmas celebrations.

Sources have revealed that the bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time.