The body of N Ramachandran, a Kerala native killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest on Friday with full state honours. The 62-year-old from Edapally, Kochi, was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 assault targeting tourists at the Baisaran meadow.

Ramachandran’s mortal remains were received in Kochi earlier in the day and taken to Changampuzha Park for a public viewing. Hundreds gathered to pay their respects. The Kerala government had issued an official order directing Kochi City Police to ensure state honours at his cremation, held at Shanthikavadam, Edapally.

“The Government have learnt with profound grief the demise of N Ramachandran,” the official statement read, confirming that funeral arrangements were to be conducted with full ceremonial respect.

Eyewitness accounts from his children, who were present during the attack, have offered chilling details of the final moments. Ramachandran’s son, Aravind, described the horrifying encounter: “The terrorist asked them to recite the 'kalma', but when he failed to do so, they instantly shot my father in the head.”

Ramachandran had been on a family vacation with his wife, daughter Arathi, and his daughter’s 8-year-old twin sons. Arathi recalled the panic that unfolded as the gunfire began: “On hearing a gunshot, I asked my father what that sound was. He said he wasn’t sure. We saw a man coming with a gun. The man said, 'Kalma.' When we said we didn’t understand what he was saying, the man shot my father.”

According to Aravind, his sister tried to shield their father’s body, unaware he had already died. The family managed to flee through forest terrain and eventually found refuge at a resort, where the Army secured them.

The attack on tourists at one of Kashmir’s most visited spots has drawn widespread condemnation. Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed, and several others were injured. The incident, claimed by terror groups operating in the region, has sparked nationwide protests demanding stricter action against Pakistan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the killing and directed NORKA Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis in Jammu and Kashmir. “This was not just an attack on individuals, but on the very idea of peace and safety in our country,” said a statement from his office.

On Thursday, prominent political leaders, including Opposition Leader VD Satheesan and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, visited the Ramachandran household to offer condolences.