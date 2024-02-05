The Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) president in Kerala has said that instead of protesting against the Ram Mandir, embra ing secularism is important. IUML Kerala president Sadik Ali Sahib Thangal said that building a temple like Ram Mandir has been a necessity for the majoritarian soceity.

Ali also hailed the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and said that the decision to build the temple was in line with the Supreme Court's verdict. He also expressed optimism that the Babri Masjid would also be built.

AS per reports, Sadik Ali's statement came just a day after the ''pran pratishtha" ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sadik Ali said, "The Ram temple, which is respected and honored by so many people, is a reality now. It’s a necessity of majoritarian society. We don’t have to protest against it."

"Everyone has their own religious beliefs, practices, and the right to follow them. Both the temple, which was built after the court verdict, and the mosque, which is waiting to be built after the court’s verdict, are part of India," he further said.

Stating that Indian Muslims handled the Babri Masjid protests with endurance, Sadik Ali said, "We know it was destroyed by kar sevaks, and we did protest back then. We should see that Indian Muslims handled it with endurance. Especially in Kerala, where Muslims are sensitive and enthusiastic. The Muslims in Kerala set an example for the entire nation."

Responding to Ali's statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said that the IUML President has made a balanced statement.

He said, "We need peaceful co-existence among various religions in the state. I appreciate the statement made by him."