In another crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 28 apprehended the former PFI's secretary.

The secretary was identified as CA Rauf who was nabbed from his residence in Pattambi town in Kerala.

Reportedly, Rauf was absconding for several months and was under the radar of Kerala Police and NIA.

Following the ban on PFI, the agencies were trying to nab him following which he went underground.

Notably, Rauf was among the leaders who had called for a 'hartal' in Kerala on September 23 in protest against the continuous raids on PFI premises and raids across the country.

Following the hartal, widespread violence had erupted in the state, in connection with the hartal.

Later, after the High Court took suo motu case against the organizers of the hartal, the police apprehended around 1,500 PFI members.