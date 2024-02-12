The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended Jafar Bheemantavida, an elusive master trainer of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI), from his residence in Kannur district, Kerala.

This arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into a conspiracy case involving the PFI, which aims to establish Islamic rule in India by the year 2047.

Jafar Bheemantavida, who had been on the run, was identified as the 59th accused in this high-profile case, where the NIA has already charged 60 individuals. The agency's investigations have uncovered that Jafar played a significant role within the PFI's covert operations, specifically as a master trainer responsible for providing weapons training to PFI cadres.



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These trained individuals were being prepared to function as members of the Service Team or Hit Squads, executing the orders of the PFI leadership.

The NIA's Fugitive Tracking Team, in collaboration with the Kerala Anti-terrorism Squad, managed to track down Jafar to his house in Kannur. The agency has also indicated that efforts are ongoing to locate other absconding individuals linked to the conspiracy.

Jafar's arrest is a critical development in the NIA's broader efforts to dismantle the clandestine activities of the PFI and prevent the execution of their long-term goal of altering the governance structure of India. The NIA continues its thorough investigation into the matter, ensuring that all those involved in such conspiracies are brought to justice.