The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted the chargesheet against the only suspect in the Kerala train arson case, in which three people, including a child, were killed and nine others were injured, on Friday.

Sharukh Saifi, 27, has been charged under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Railways Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Saifi, a resident of Shaheenbagh in New Delhi, boarded the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, performed the terror act, and proceeded to ride in the same train until Kannur before fleeing to Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where he was apprehended.



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According to NIA findings, Saifi picked Kerala for the terror and arson act because he intended to perform the crime where he would not be recognised. He wanted to return to regular life after carrying out the act meant to instil fear in the hearts of the public.

The accused was radicalised by radical Islamic preachers of Indian and other nationalities through different online propaganda materials available on social media in support of violent extremism and Jihad.

A case was first lodged at the Kozhikode Railway Police Station in Kerala and was later investigated by the Kerala Special Investigation Team. The NIA took up the investigation of the case on April 17.

During its investigations, the NIA searched ten sites in Delhi and confiscated digital gadgets. Several witnesses were interrogated, and CCTV video from the Railway Station was also confiscated.