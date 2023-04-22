Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Kerala has been put on high alert following a threat letter that was sent to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office.

The letter threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24.

Reportedly, police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, but he has denied any involvement claiming that his name was used by his opponents to frame him.

With this development, the security measures have been tightened and central probe agencies have sought additional details.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran has slammed the state police for leaking the VVIP security plan pertaining to the visit of the Prime Minister.

''Religious extremist outfits are active in Kerala and the report of the state intelligence has been leaked to the media. The report has references to several organizations including the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), People's Democratic Party (PDP), SDPI, and Maoists. However, the state government is protecting these outfits,'' he alleged.

Modi will arrive in Kerala's Kochi on April 24 and will take part in a roadshow. He will then address a meeting of the youth and meet up with the heads of nine different churches.

He will reach the state capital the next morning where he will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express and then proceed to the central Stadium where he will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at around noon.

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