Kerala: One dead, several injured after explosion at Convention Centre
A severe explosion occurred at a convention centre in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Sunday. Preliminary reports suggest numerous injuries due to the blast.
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A severe explosion occurred at a convention centre in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Sunday. Preliminary reports suggest numerous injuries due to the blast.
The incident occurred during a Jehovah witness convention at the Kalamassery centre, approximately 9.6 km northeast of Kochi.
The cause of the blast remains unknown. Some reports indicate one fatality, with at least 20 others believed to be injured.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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