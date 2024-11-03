The Kerala Police has registered a case against Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Gopi, alleging misuse of an ambulance to access the Thrissur Pooram festival site. The festival, a vibrant and historic temple event in Kerala, attracts thousands of attendees annually. The case, filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, has generated significant attention due to Gopi's political stature and the festival's prominence.

On the same day that Gopi allegedly used the ambulance, the Thrissur Pooram festivities were reportedly disrupted—a situation that quickly became a flashpoint in Kerala's political landscape. The opposition has accused the BJP of orchestrating the disruption to favor Gopi's campaign in the Thrissur constituency, where he is contesting for a Lok Sabha seat. These allegations have prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities, who are currently examining claims of intentional interference in the festival.

Initially, Gopi refuted the ambulance misuse claims, insisting that he arrived in a private car. He criticized the allegations, remarking, "If someone claims they saw me in an ambulance, they need to clarify whether it was a real sight or an illusion." He further demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, expressing doubts over the impartiality of the state-led investigation under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s administration. According to Gopi, a CBI inquiry is necessary to uncover the "true narrative" behind the allegations.

However, in a subsequent statement, Gopi acknowledged that he indeed used an ambulance to reach the Pooram site but only under extenuating circumstances. He claimed his vehicle was attacked en route, resulting in injuries to his legs that necessitated medical assistance. This change in Gopi’s account has intensified the debate, with opposition leaders questioning the credibility of his statements and the political motives surrounding his actions.

As the probe continues, the incident remains a contentious issue, highlighting the intersection of politics and cultural festivities in Kerala. The state awaits further clarification from the ongoing investigations to resolve questions about political influence over the cherished Thrissur Pooram celebration.