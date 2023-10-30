The man who claimed responsibility for the multiple blasts that rocked a convention center in Kerala's Ernakulam district has been apprehended. Dominic Martin, the self-proclaimed perpetrator, was taken into custody under several charges, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and charges of murder. His arrest follows a dramatic surrender to authorities in the Thrissur district, just one day after the shocking bombings.

Before turning himself in, Dominic Martin took to Facebook, releasing a video in which he explained the motivations behind the coordinated attacks on the Christian sect. In the video, he claimed that he had been associated with Jehovah's Witnesses, a minority Christian group, in his earlier years. However, he stated that he had since distanced himself from the faith, citing disagreements with its teachings.