A 45-year-old woman, who was injured in the Kalamassery blasts, died in a private hospital on Saturday evening. Identified as Sally, she was admitted to hospital after she suffered burn injuries in the Kalamassery triple blasts.

Sally's 12-year-old daughter Libina was also injured in the blast and died while being treated at the Kalamassery hospital on October 30.

Sally's two sons were also injured and are under treatment. One of them is in critical condition at a private hospital.

Currently, 17 people are undergoing treatment. 8 of the 17 patients are admitted to the ICU of a hospital. One of them continues to be in a critical condition.