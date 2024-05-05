In a distressing turn of events, just days after a harrowing incident in Kochi where a newborn was abandoned on the streets, another woman, aged 22, from Kollam delivered her child inside a hostel washroom in the city of Kochi. Thankfully, both the mother and the newborn are reported to be safe.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when the young woman, who is employed at a company in Kochi, went into labor inside the confines of a private hostel. According to police reports, the woman was discovered locked inside the bathroom for an extended period, prompting her hostel mates to intervene. Upon forcing the door open, they found her in the midst of childbirth.

Prompt action was taken by the authorities upon being alerted by the hostel management. The woman and her newborn were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where they received necessary medical attention. Police officials confirmed that both mother and child are in stable condition.

Family members of the woman were promptly informed of the situation, and a close friend of hers also rushed to the hospital to offer support.

What makes this incident even more surprising is that the woman's pregnancy went completely unnoticed by her hostel mates, highlighting the secretive nature of her situation.

This event follows closely on the heels of a similarly tragic occurrence in Kochi on May 3rd. In that incident, a 23-year-old woman concealed her pregnancy and delivered a baby in the bathroom of her apartment. Shockingly, she then purportedly abandoned the newborn on the street outside her residential complex. Tragically, the infant was discovered deceased by municipal workers, leading to the arrest of the woman responsible for the act.

Both these incidents serve as stark reminders of the complexities surrounding unplanned pregnancies and the need for greater awareness and support systems for expecting mothers, particularly in situations where they may feel compelled to conceal their pregnancies.