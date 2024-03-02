In a recent crackdown on smuggling at Cochin International Airport, the Cochin Customs have successfully seized 797 grams of gold and apprehended three individuals including a woman. The operation carried out on Saturday unfolded a series of attempts to illegally transport gold into the country.

During the operation, Mithun, a Pattambi native arriving from Dubai, was caught with 797 grams of gold concealed within his body in the form of three pills. A Cochin Customs official disclosed that this method of gold smuggling involved injecting the precious metal into the body.

Additionally, another passenger hailing from Malappuram arriving from Sharjah was also detained in connection with the smuggling operation. The individual had ingested 1182 grams of gold encapsulated in four pills. Further, authorities recovered a gold chain and bangle, and an additional 272 grams of gold were seized from a woman identified as Fatima, a Kasaragod native arriving from Abu Dhabi.

The Customs officials expressed their commitment to curbing such illegal activities and safeguarding the integrity of the airport. The unique and creative methods employed by smugglers such as ingesting or injecting gold, pose challenges to airport security measures.

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to stay vigilant and adapt to the evolving tactics employed by those involved in illegal trade. The arrested individuals are now in custody and legal proceedings will follow as authorities work to dismantle networks engaged in smuggling activities through the Cochin International Airport.