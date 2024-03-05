In a tragic incident, a couple and their three children were discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in their rented home in Pala, Kerala on Tuesday. The authorities suspect that Jaison Thomas (44), a native of Akalakunnam, may have died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife and children.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when an autorickshaw driver arrived at the house on Tuesday morning and found Jaison hanging inside. His wife, Mereena (28), was tragically found hacked to death on the bed with severe head injuries. Disturbingly, the couple's three children – Jerald (4), Jereena (2), and a seven-month-old baby – were reportedly strangulated to death.

Preliminary reports suggest that Jaison exhibited signs of distress, as noted by an Anganwadi teacher who interacted with the family on Monday. The couple, who had married after a love affair, maintained minimal contact with their relatives, and neighbors claimed that neither Jaison nor Mereena had close ties with anyone in the area. Sources indicate that Jaison was grappling with financial difficulties, adding a potential layer to the tragic circumstances.

The investigation into this heartbreaking incident is underway, shedding light on the unsettling details surrounding the family's demise. The community is left in shock as they grapple with the tragedy that unfolded within the walls of a seemingly ordinary home in Pala.